Beacon Price Reaches $0.0152 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,977.91 and approximately $89.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

