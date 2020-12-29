Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) PT Raised to $90.00

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

