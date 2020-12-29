Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,216,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

