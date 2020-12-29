Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 9,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80.

About Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCMKTS:BJCHF)

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.