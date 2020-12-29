B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $525.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 758,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

