BidaskClub Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

