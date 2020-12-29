BidaskClub Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Buy

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.02. 422,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,716. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.