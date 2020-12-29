BidaskClub Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Hold

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,009,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,692. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in OPKO Health by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

