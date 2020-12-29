Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.31. Bionik Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

