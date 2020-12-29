BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $21,184,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

