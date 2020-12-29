Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.03 million and $16,338.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000132 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,501,631 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

