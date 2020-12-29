Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 10.3% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $100,698.48 and $1,208.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.