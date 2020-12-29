Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $531.83 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and $531.83 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $162.70 or 0.00598744 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Hotbit, MBAex and CoinZest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00141218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00204765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00322605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00075055 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,610,945 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BX Thailand, Huobi, YoBit, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, CoinEx, OKEx, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Indodax, BigONE, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, WazirX, Coinbit, Binance, HitBTC, Bitkub, CoinBene, Hotbit, CoinZest, FCoin, Koinex, Kraken, Bitrue, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDAX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, MBAex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

