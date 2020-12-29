Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $62,336.87 and $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00140620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00203898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00598757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00327108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

