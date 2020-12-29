BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00006309 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00143809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00211253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00615514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00333563 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056160 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

