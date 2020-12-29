BitcoinV (BTCV) Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 1,953.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $65,058.85 and $807.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 668.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005001 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001740 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005483 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

