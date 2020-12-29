BitcoinZ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,857.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $718,228.33 and $43,857.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00247151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.