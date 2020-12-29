BitTube Trading Down 23.6% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $9,485.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00597173 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,978.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

