Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $121,110.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00468664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

