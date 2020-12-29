BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of BL traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,149. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -195.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

