BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.47. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

