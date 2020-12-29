BlackRock Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tecnoglass worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

