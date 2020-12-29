BlackRock Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

