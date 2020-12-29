BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,773 Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AutoWeb were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AUTO stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.38.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

