BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,291 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.