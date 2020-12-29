BlackRock Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 329,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,258.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,517,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

