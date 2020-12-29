BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,415 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

STRM opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.