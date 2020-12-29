Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Blucora stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

