Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and iNeedMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.66 $4.70 billion $1.58 22.10 iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than iNeedMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boston Scientific and iNeedMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 18 2 2.96 iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $43.46, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and iNeedMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.54% 5.55% iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iNeedMD has a beta of -3.19, indicating that its share price is 419% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats iNeedMD on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

iNeedMD Company Profile

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

