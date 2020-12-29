Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth $244,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 25,561.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

