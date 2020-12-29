Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.20. Brenntag AG has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

