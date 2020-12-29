Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $61.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $452.93 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $476.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

AVAV stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,062. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

