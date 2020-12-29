Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

