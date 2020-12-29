Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

