Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post $555.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.80 million and the highest is $560.05 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $482.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

CENTA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

