Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $146,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

