Brokerages Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. Isoray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 27,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,396. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

