Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.80). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 415.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

