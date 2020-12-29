Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($1.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($2.40). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($6.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.93) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,982. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

