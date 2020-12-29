Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($1.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($2.40). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($6.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.93) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,982. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.