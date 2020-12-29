Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $2.13. Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($2.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,933 shares of company stock valued at $128,096,852. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $59,283,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $85,928,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,320. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.45.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

