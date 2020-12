Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $2.13. Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($2.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,933 shares of company stock valued at $128,096,852. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $59,283,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $85,928,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,320. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.45.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

