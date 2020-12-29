Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 3,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,650. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

