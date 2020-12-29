Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.71). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,477. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

