Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.71). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,477. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.