Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Everbridge posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.27. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock worth $5,209,157. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.