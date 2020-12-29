Brokerages Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce sales of $1.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the highest is $2.08 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

LCTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 885,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,446. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

