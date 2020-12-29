Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

MMSI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,977,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 193,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

