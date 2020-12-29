Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,175. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $281.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $292.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

