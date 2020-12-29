Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $206.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

