Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 480,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 367,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,880,063. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

