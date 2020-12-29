Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.70 Million

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $56.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $56.90 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $421.86 million, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

