Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $173.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.30 million and the lowest is $169.50 million. Trustmark posted sales of $156.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $700.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $711.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.53 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $680.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

